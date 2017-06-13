BRIEF-Synthio says new financing round totaling $10.5 million
* Synthio says new financing round totaling $10.5 million Source text for Eikon:
June 13 Far East Consortium International Ltd :
* Net profit attributable to shareholders of co for FY2017 increased by 52.3 pct to HK$1,118 million
* FY revenue HK$5.01 billion versus HK$4 billion
* Market conditions for property sector in major cities in which group is operating will remain challenging
* A final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 of HK15 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Synthio says new financing round totaling $10.5 million Source text for Eikon:
June 23 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd