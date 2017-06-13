June 13 Far East Consortium International Ltd :

* Net profit attributable to shareholders of co for FY2017 increased by 52.3 pct to HK$1,118 million

* FY revenue HK$5.01 billion versus HK$4 billion

* Market conditions for property sector in major cities in which group is operating will remain challenging

* A final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 of HK15 cents per share