BRIEF-P-ban.com completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23
June 9 Far East Holdings Bhd :
* FFB production for the month of May 2017 was 27,445.39 mt Source text : (bit.ly/2sarrxE) Further company coverage:
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23
June 23 Australia's Ardent Leisure Group forecast its full-year dividend would be a quarter of last year's payout, hit by losses at its theme-park division after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.