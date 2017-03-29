BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Far East Horizon Ltd:
* Net profit for the year RMB 2.88 billion versus RMB 2.50 billion
* FY total revenue RMB 13.93 billion versus RMB 11.80 billion
* A final dividend for the year 2016 of hk$0.23 per share was proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.