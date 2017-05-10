May 10 Far East Horizon Ltd:

* IFEL, a unit of co, FETJ, an indirect unit of co, and Lujiazui International Trust entered into trust contract,

* Pursuant to trust contract, total amount of trust scale under trust shall be RMB3.64 billion

* Lujiazui International Trust to be trustee to manage, operate and dispose of underlying assets in its own capacity to beneficiaries

* Underlying assets represent rights and interests of ifel and fetj pursuant to underlying finance leases as of initial benchmark date