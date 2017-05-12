Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 Far East Hospitality Trust
* Q1 net property income S$22.1 million, down 10.4 percent
* Qtrly gross revenue of S$24.8 million versus S$27.4 million
* Q1 distribution was 0.93 cents per share
* "Operating environment is expected to remain competitive in near term" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, saving the company $500 million, a top executive said on Tuesday.