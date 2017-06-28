BRIEF-FDG Electric Vehicles posts FY loss attributable of HK$554.8 mln
* Loss for year attributable HK$554.8 million versus HK$ 228.2 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2sqe7kk) Further company coverage:
June 28 Far Eastern New Century Corp :
* Says its e-commerce unit will be merged with co's technology unit, effective on Aug. 1
* Says the e-commerce unit will be dissolved after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8CMN8y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Instagram introducing filter to block certain offensive comments and a spam filter in nine languages - Blog Source text - http://bit.ly/2toe65f Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)