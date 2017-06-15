BRIEF-Tecon Biology plans convertible bonds issue, scraps 2016 share private placement
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.21 million) convertible bonds
June 15 Farcent Enterprise Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/n1Ullv
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 14