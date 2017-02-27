BRIEF-India's Bhartiya International March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 22.3 million rupees versus 20.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Farmacol Sa
* The company's shares to be suspended from the trade on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange as of Feb. 27
* Andrzej Olszewski announced earlier on a mandatory squeeze out for the remaining 9.46 pct stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 22.3 million rupees versus 20.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 15 million rupees versus profit 11 million rupees year ago