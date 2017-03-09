March 9 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp
* Increases quarterly dividend by 38 percent
* Farmer Mac reports 2016 results and announces dividend
increase
* Q4 core earnings per share $1.30
* Q4 earnings per share $2.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp - quarterly dividend on
all classes of Farmer Mac's common stock to $0.36 per share
* Net interest income was $36.7 million in q4 2016,
compared to $31.0 million in q4 2015
