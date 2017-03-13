March 13 Farmers National Banc Corp

* Farmers National Banc Corp to acquire Monitor Bancorp Inc

* Farmers National Banc Corp - transaction valued at approximately $7.8 million

* Farmers National Banc Corp - upon consummation of transaction, Monitor Bank will be merged with and into Farmers National Bank of Canfield

* Farmers National Banc Corp - expects deal to be immediately accretive to tangible book value per share with no tangible book value dilution

* Farmers National Banc Corp - expects transaction to be accretive to earnings per share, excluding items, beginning in first full year of combined operations

