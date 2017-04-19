BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Farmers National Banc Corp:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Farmers National Banc -net interest margin for three months ended march 31, 2017 was 4.01 pct, a 6 basis points decrease from quarter ended March 31, 2016
Q1 net interest income $17.5 million versus $17.3 million in Q4
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.