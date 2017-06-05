UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 5 Farmland Partners Inc:
* Farmland Partners Inc. releases quarterly supplemental and initial full-year 2017 financial outlook
* Farmland Partners Inc- initial full-year 2017 financial outlook, AFFO per share $0.33-$0.37
* Sees 2017 total revenues from $42 million to $43.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 23 Hangcha Group Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up unit in the U.S. Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tAADsH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)