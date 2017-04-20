Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 FAST EJENDOM DANMARK A/S
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME DKK 19.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 19.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 11.2 MILLION VERSUS DKK 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* STILL SEES 2017 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AT DKK 27 MILLION
* STILL SEES 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE VALUE ADJUSTMENTS OF DKK 37 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
