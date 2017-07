June 30 (Reuters) - FASTIGHETS AB BALDER

* Fastighets Ab Balder - Balder Acquires 56 Per Cent of Serena Properties Ab

* ‍Serena Properties Owns 21 Retail Properties in Finland With a Market Value of Approximately 200 Million Euros​

* TRANSACTION ‍IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q3 OF 2017​