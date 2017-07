July 3 (Reuters) - FASTPARTNER AB

* Fastpartner Has Acquired Property Hilton 5 from Stockholm Fersen Fastighets Ab

* Rental Value Amounts to Almost Sek 40 Million and Will Increase Fastpartner Yearly Results With About Sek 26 Million

* TAKES POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY ON 3 JULY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)