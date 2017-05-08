SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Malaysia hits 2-wk low

By Nicole Pinto June 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, with Malaysia hitting its lowest in two weeks as continuing outflows dampened investor sentiment, while a holiday next week marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan thinned trading volumes. Meanwhile, a report that index services provider MSCI will likely open its Emerging Markets Index to China's A shares as soon as next week was also seen as a drag on Southeast Asian markets. "Sou