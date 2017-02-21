BRIEF-EROAD Ltd says FY revenue rose 25 pct
Feb 21 FastPassCorp A/S:
* Fy net profit 3.8 million Danish crowns ($540,000) versus 1.5 million crowns year ago
* Says in 2017 sees continued growth in revenue, while result before tax to be at same level as in 2016
* Proposes dividend of 2 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0221 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: