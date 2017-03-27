BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Italy public procurement agency Consip says:
* Contract for fixed line telephone services worth 925 million euros ($1.01 billion) won by Fastweb, Wind Tre-Tiscali Italia joint venture, BT Italia-Vodafone Italia joint venture Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Reporting by Rome Newsroom)
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: