UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 16 Fate Therapeutics Inc
* Fate Therapeutics reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $1.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $958,000
* Qtrly net loss per common share $ 0.21
* Fate Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of dec 31, 2016 were $92.1 million compared to $64.8 million as of dec 31, 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $957500.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.