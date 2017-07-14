FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics to amend and restate loan and security agreement
July 14, 2017 / 8:26 PM

BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics to amend and restate loan and security agreement

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Fate Therapeutics Inc

* Fate Therapeutics Inc - on July 14, 2017 co entered into first amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement - SEC filing

* Fate Therapeutics - SVB loan amendment amends certain amended and restated loan and security agreement between company and bank, dated as of July 30, 2014

* Fate Therapeutics Inc - term loan matures on January 1, 2022

* Fate Therapeutics - pursuant to SVB loan amendment, bank extended an additional term loan to company on July 14, 2017 in principal amount of $15 million

* Fate Therapeutics Inc - from August 1, 2017 through January 1, 2019 company is required to make monthly payments of interest only Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tSfwUO) Further company coverage:

