July 4 (Reuters) - Faurecia

* Faurecia creates a new joint venture with dongfeng motors and extends its partnership to its clean mobility business

* Annual sales should reach 1.2 billion rmb (€ 155 million) by 2021‍​

* New joint venture will begin operations in 2018‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2tdueFJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)