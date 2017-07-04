FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Faurecia signs a JV with Dongfeng Motor Corp
July 4, 2017 / 4:14 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Faurecia signs a JV with Dongfeng Motor Corp

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Faurecia says in a statement:

* Signs a new joint venture with dongfeng motor corporation and expands partnership to faurecia clean mobility

* The new company aims to provide advanced clean mobility solutions to Dongfeng affiliated OEM brands, for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles

* Located in Xiangyang, the new joint venture will begin operations in 2018. The annual sales should reach 1.2 Billion RMB (€ 155 million) by 2021. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

