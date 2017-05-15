BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto says qtrly net profit 72.5 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
May 15 FAURECIA
* FAURECIA TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE FUELL CELL TANKS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES WITH STELIA AEROSPACE COMPOSITE
* ESTIMATES THAT 5 MILLION VEHICLES EQUIPPED WITH FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGY COULD BE IN PRODUCTION BY 2035 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.