June 27 FAURECIA:

* EXPECTS STRONG PROFITABLE GROWTH POTENTIAL OF ITS CLEAN MOBILITY BUSINESS WHICH WILL SHOW OVER 7% CAGR OVER NEXT 15 YRS

* EXPECTS CLEAN MOBILITY BUSINESS TO REACH ABOVE €10 BILLION OF VALUE ADDED SALES BY 2030, WITH OPERATING MARGIN OF 15%

* THE GROUP IS TARGETING €7.7 BILLION SALES FOR ICE LIGHT VEHICLES IN 2030

* IN INDIA AND CHINA CO TARGETS 27% MARKET SHARE, UP FROM 12% TODAY AND €1.5 BN OF SALES FOR COMMERCIAL VEHICLE SALES IN 2030