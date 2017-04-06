April 6 FB Financial Corp
* FB Financial Corporation expands board of directors
* FB Financial Corp - Expanded board to ten members from
seven members
* FB Financial Corp - Elected J. Jonathan Ayers, James L.
Exum and Emily J. Reynolds to fill new board seats
* FB Financial Corp - Ruth E. Johnson, a current board
member of FB Financial, intends to retire from board of
directors of company and Firstbank
* FB Financial Corp - Upon Johnson's departure, board will
decrease to nine members
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: