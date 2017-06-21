UPDATE 1-Italy votes in local elections that may boost the centre-right
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
June 21 FB Financial Corp-
* FB Financial Corp files for offer for sale of 4.8 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing
* FB Financial - offering being made by selling shareholders, and co will not receive any proceeds from the sale
* FB Financial - selling shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the sale of the shares Source text: (bit.ly/2tuw3ft) Further company coverage:
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
FRANKFURT, June 25 The time may be nearing for the European Central Bank to start discussing the end of unprecedented stimulus as growth and inflation are both moving in the right direction, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.