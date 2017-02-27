Feb 27 Fbd Holdings Plc

* FY eur 11m profit before tax from continuing operations, including a one-time pension gain of eur 7m

* Full year combined operating ratio ("cor") of 99% helped by both our own strong underwriting actions and benign winter weather

* Gross written premium of eur 362m, driven by a reduction in broker business,

* Improved risk selection and price adequacy driving a lower loss ratio

* Well positioned to make further progress during 2017

* Group is now well positioned to begin to deliver sustainable shareholder returns through growth in book value.

* Sees Brexit as significant headwind to otherwise strong Irish economic prospects

* 2017 group is targeting continued steady improvement of its key measure, cor, in target range of mid to high nineties.

* Group's economic capital is within its target range of 110-130% of scr. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)