Feb 27 Fbd Holdings Plc
* FY eur 11m profit before tax from continuing operations,
including a one-time pension gain of eur 7m
* Full year combined operating ratio ("cor") of 99% helped
by both our own strong underwriting actions and benign winter
weather
* Gross written premium of eur 362m, driven by a reduction
in broker business,
* Improved risk selection and price adequacy driving a lower
loss ratio
* Well positioned to make further progress during 2017
* Group is now well positioned to begin to deliver
sustainable shareholder returns through growth in book value.
* Sees Brexit as significant headwind to otherwise strong
Irish economic prospects
* 2017 group is targeting continued steady improvement of
its key measure, cor, in target range of mid to high nineties.
* Group's economic capital is within its target range of
110-130% of scr.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Conor Humphries)