BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 1 Fbl Financial Group Inc:
* FBL Financial Group increases quarterly cash dividend and declares special cash dividend
* FBL Financial Group Inc - announces a 4.8% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.44 per share and a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
