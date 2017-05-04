May 4 FBL Financial Group Inc

* FBL Financial Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.08

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05

* Q1 sales $500,000

* FBL Financial Group - as of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL Financial Group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at December 31, 2016