BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 25 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv
* FCA delivering additional 500 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans to Waymo's self-driving program
* FCA US LLC - production of additional 500 minivans will ramp up beginning next month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: