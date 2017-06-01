June 1 FCA US LLC

* Fca us reports may 2017 sales

* Fca us llc reported may sales of 193,040 units, a 1 percent decrease compared with sales in may 2016

* Fca us llc - in may, retail sales of 152,227 units were up 1 percent compared with same month in 2016, and represented 79 percent of total sales