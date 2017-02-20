BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
Feb 20 FCMB Group PLC
* Ladi Balogun will be stepping down as managing director of commercial banking arm, effective March 20, 2017
* Ladi Balogun will assume role of group chief executive of co
* Balogun will be succeeded as managing director of FCMB Ltd by Adam Nuru Source text ID: (bit.ly/2lyg9ix) Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )