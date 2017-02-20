Feb 20 FCMB Group PLC

* Ladi Balogun will be stepping down as managing director of commercial banking arm, effective March 20, 2017

* Ladi Balogun will assume role of group chief executive of co

* Balogun will be succeeded as managing director of FCMB Ltd by Adam Nuru Source text ID: (bit.ly/2lyg9ix) Further company coverage: