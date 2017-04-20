Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 Four Corners Property Trust Inc
* FCPT announces $125 million private notes placement
* Four Corners Property - to use proceeds from offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its unsecured credit facility, to fund any future acquisitions
* Four Corners Property Trust Inc- notes consist of $50.0 million of notes with a seven-year term priced at a fixed interest rate of 4.68%
* Four Corners Property Trust Inc- notes also consist of $75.0 million of notes with a ten-year term priced at a fixed interest rate of 4.93% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)