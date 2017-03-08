March 8 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* FDA accepts sBLA filing of soliris (eculizumab) as a potential treatment for patients with refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (GMG)

* FDA set a prescription drug user fee act (Pdufa) date of October 23, 2017

* U.S. FDA accepted for review company's supplemental biologics license application to extend indication for soliris