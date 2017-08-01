FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 12:49 PM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-FDA approves Kalydeco(Ivacaftor) for more than 600 people ages 2 and older with Cystic Fibrosis who have certain residual function mutations

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* FDA approves Kalydeco (Ivacaftor) for more than 600 people ages 2 and older with Cystic Fibrosis who have certain residual function mutations

* Says ‍guidance range for total CF product revenues in 2017 is now $1.87 billion to $2.1 billion​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc- ‍vertex increased its guidance for 2017 Kalydeco product revenues to a range of $770 million to $800 million​

* Says ‍increased its guidance for 2017 Kalydeco product revenues to a range of $770 million to $800 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

