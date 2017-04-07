April 7 Gilead Sciences Inc :

* U.S. FDA approves new indications for Harvoni and Sovaldi in pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic hepatitis C infection

* Harvoni, Sovaldi each have boxed warning in their respective product labels

* Harvoni, Sovaldi each have boxed warning in their respective product labels

* Boxed warning for the two drugs relate to risk of hepatitis B virus reactivation in HCV/HBV co-infected patients