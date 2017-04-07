BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $460.4 mln multifamily K-deal, K-L01 certificates
* Freddie Mac prices $460.4 million multifamily K-deal, K-L01
April 7 Gilead Sciences Inc :
* U.S. FDA approves new indications for Harvoni and Sovaldi in pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic hepatitis C infection
* Harvoni, Sovaldi each have boxed warning in their respective product labels
* Boxed warning for the two drugs relate to risk of hepatitis B virus reactivation in HCV/HBV co-infected patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier delivers the first CS300 aircraft to C Series launch operator SWISS