BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 22nd Century Group Inc
* FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd century's Brand B low tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarettes
* 22nd Century Group Inc - 22nd Century's proprietary Brand B cigarettes will be a modified-risk-tobacco-product candidate
* 22nd Century Group Inc - intends to submit a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) application to FDA for Brand B
* 22nd Century Group Inc - engaged a contract research organization to conduct Brand B trial this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.