May 1 22nd Century Group Inc

* FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd century's Brand B low tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarettes

* 22nd Century Group Inc - 22nd Century's proprietary Brand B cigarettes will be a modified-risk-tobacco-product candidate

* 22nd Century Group Inc - intends to submit a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) application to FDA for Brand B

* 22nd Century Group Inc - engaged a contract research organization to conduct Brand B trial this summer