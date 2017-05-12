BRIEF-Intezyne Technologies granted orphan drug designation for it-139 in pancreatic cancer
* Intezyne Technologies granted orphan drug designation for it-139 in pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon:
May 12 U.S. FDA:
* FDA authorizes use of flourish pediatric esophageal atresia anastomosis to treat esophageal birth defect in babies
* The FDA authorized use of the flourish device to Cook Medical
* Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc - announced launch of diphenoxylate hcl and atropine sulfate tablets, 2.5mg/0.025mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: