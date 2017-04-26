BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Flex Pharma Inc:
* FDA clears Flex Pharma's FLX-787 to commence us phase 2 trial in ALS under ind
* Flex Pharma Inc - expects to begin enrolling us patients this summer in this randomized, controlled, double-blinded, parallel design study
* Flex Pharma Inc - in addition, company has exploratory phase 2 studies currently ongoing in patients with ms and ALS in Australia
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results