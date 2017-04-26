April 26 Flex Pharma Inc:

* FDA clears Flex Pharma's FLX-787 to commence us phase 2 trial in ALS under ind

* Flex Pharma Inc - expects to begin enrolling us patients this summer in this randomized, controlled, double-blinded, parallel design study

* Flex Pharma Inc - in addition, company has exploratory phase 2 studies currently ongoing in patients with ms and ALS in Australia