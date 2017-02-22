BRIEF-Husky Energy Inc approves West White Rose Project and announces new discovery
* Husky Energy Inc says is moving forward with west white rose project offshore newfoundland and labrador
Feb 22 Celgene Corp:
* FDA expands indication for Revlimid® (lenalidomide) as a maintenance treatment for patients with multiple myeloma following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant (auto-HSCT)
* Celgene Corp - FDA expanded existing indication for revlimid 10 mg capsules to include use for patients with multiple myeloma as maintenance therapy
* Celgene Corp- approval was based on two large studies comparing revlimid maintenance therapy versus no maintenance
* Accend Capital - in connection with proposed transaction, co intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of 7.5 million units at $0.20 per unit