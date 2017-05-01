BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 U.S. FDA
* Grants accelerated approval to Durvalumab for treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma
* Approved Ventana PD-l1 assay as complementary diagnostic for assessment of PD-l1 protein in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded urothelial carcinoma tissue Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2oYipOi] Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.