BRIEF-Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to fda for Adcetris
May 11 CELYAD SA:
* FDA GRANTS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR CELYAD’S ISCHEMIC HEART FAILURE THERAPY, C-CURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.