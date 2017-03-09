WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
* FDA grants orphan drug designation to boehringer ingelheim's investigational anti-cd33 monoclonal antibody bi 836858 for treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes Source text for Eikon:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.