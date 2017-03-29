BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Amgen Inc
* FDA grants priority review for Amgen's Blincyto® (blinatumomab) supplemental biologics license application
* Amgen Inc - Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is Aug. 14, 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results