Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 Seattle Genetics Inc
* FDA lifts clinical hold on seattle genetics' phase 1 trials of vadastuximab talirine
* Seattle genetics inc - seattle genetics will resume two phase 1 trials of vadastuximab talirine
* Seattle genetics inc - will not resume phase 1/2 trial of vadastuximab talirine monotherapy in pre- and post-allogeneic transplant aml patients
* Seattle genetics inc - continuing to enroll our ongoing phase 3 randomized cascade trial in frontline older aml patients
* Seattle genetics inc - we are continuing to enroll our phase 1/2 trial in frontline high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome
* Seattle genetics-planned studies include phase 2 trial of vadastuximab talirine in combination with 7+3 chemotherapy in frontline younger aml patients
* Seattle genetics-additional risk mitigation measures will be implemented in all vadastuximab talirine studies
* Seattle genetics - will resume two phase 1 trials in aml and plan to initiate a randomized phase 2 trial during 2017 evaluating vadastuximab talirine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.