BRIEF-Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share
* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE
June 2 U.S. FDA:
* Says FDA, CDC assisting state, local officials in assessing risk of Hepatitis A virus exposure from contaminated frozen tuna sourced from Vietnam, Philippines
* Says CDC is not currently aware of any illnesses linked to recalled products
* Is providing a list of establishments in Texas, Oklahoma, and California that may currently have potentially contaminated tuna in commerce
* Initially recalled product removed from circulation, newly recalled frozen tuna lots were not shipped to Hawaii, were shipped to mainland U.S
* Current recall resulted from follow-up after Hawaii Department of Health notified FDA of frozen tuna sample which tested positive for Hepatitis A on May 1
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees