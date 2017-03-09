WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Endo International Plc
* FDA staff: postmarketing data suggests opana er reformulation likely reduced nasal abuse rates, but data limitations makes it hard to determine magnitude of effect
* FDA staff: postmarketing data indicate an increase in opana er injection abuse rates over the study period
* FDA staff: the data are difficult to interpret with regard to the impact of opana er’s reformulation on overall abuse of the drug (via any route). Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2m62jla) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.