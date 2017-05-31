BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
May 31 FDK Corp
* Says it planed to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, FDK ENERGY CO., LTD.
* Merger effective date on July 31
* Says the subsidiary will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/M0N0Xj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)