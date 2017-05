April 28 Federal Bank Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 2.57 billion rupees versus net profit of 102.6 million rupees year ago

* March quarter interest earned 23.16 billion rupees versus 20.27 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter provisions 1.23 billion rupees versus 3.89 billion rupees year ago

* March quarter gross NPA 2.33 percent versus 2.77 percent previous quarter

* March quarter net NPA 1.28 percent versus 1.58 percent previous quarter

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 2.21 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2pahWvH)