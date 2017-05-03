May 3 Federal Realty Investment Trust:

* Federal Realty Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 FFO per share $1.45

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $5.85 to $5.93

* Federal Realty Investment Trust - "continue to identify potential infill acquisitions in order to re-stock our redevelopment pipeline"

* Federal Realty Investment Trust qtrly same-center property operating income increased 4.3%

* Federal Realty Investment Trust - rent increases for comparable retail space averaged 23% for Q1 2017

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98per share

* Federal Realty Investment Trust sees 2017 guidance for FFO per diluted share to $5.85 to $5.93

* Federal Realty Investment Trust sees 2017 earnings per diluted share guidance to $3.35 to $3.43

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.21, revenue view $841.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: